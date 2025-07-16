Tata Communications Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. IST to discuss the results for Q1FY26.
Tata Communications Ltd. is set to announce the results for the first quarter this week. The company has a presence in over 190 countries globally. The Tata Group company offers network solutions, cloud connectivity, and media and entertainment solutions to enterprises across industries.
Here’s everything you need to know about Tata Communications’ Q1FY26 results schedule.
Tata Communications Q1FY26 Results Date
In a stock exchange filing dated July 2, Tata Communications said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 17 to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter.
"A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Communications Ltd. (“the Company”) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to inter alia consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," it said in the exchange filing.
Tata Communications Q1FY26 Earnings Call
Tata Communications Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from June 24 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for Q1FY26.
“Further, in terms of the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices, the trading window of the Company has been closed from June 24, 2025, and shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to Stock Exchanges,” the company said in the exchange filing.
Tata Communications Share Price History
Shares of Tata Communications have declined 1.45% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the stock has gained 1.48% and in the past six months, it has increased 1.68%. On a year-to-date basis, the Tata Group stock has advanced 0.59%.
Shares of Tata Communications hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,175 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 3, 2024. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,291 apiece on March 4, 2025.
At 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday, Tata Communications shares were trading 0.41% higher at Rs 1,735.80 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.24% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.