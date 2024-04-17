Tata Communications, ICICI Lombard GIC, Angel One Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Communications Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Corp., Angel One Ltd., Just Dial Ltd. and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on Wednesday.

Tata Communications is expected to post a top-line and bottom-line print of Rs 5,721.5 crore and Rs 310.08 crore, respectively, for the January-March period, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

ICICI Lombard is likely to post a net profit of Rs 515.37 crore and a revenue of Rs 5,067.38 crore, according to estimates.