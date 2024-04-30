Tata Chemicals' Surprise Loss Sees Analysts Flag Weak Outlook

Tata Chemicals Ltd.'s fourth-quarter loss was caused by price pressure on soda ash across geographies, according to brokerages. Kotak Institutional Equities and Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. have a 'sell' rating on the stock as they expect a growth recovery to falter in the near term due to weak demand and oversupply of soda ash.

The chemical producer reported a loss of Rs 841 crore in the January-March period.

In Asia, the persistent slowdown in China and its property sector is resulting in an excess supply of soda ash. In Europe, falling demand across all glass segments led to an oversupply, hurting soda ash prices, Nirmal Bang said.

In addition to the company's woes, the latest reports indicate weak fundamentals for soda ash pricing, the brokerage said in a report on Tuesday. It expects demand and margin levels to take 12–18 months to recover. However, Tata Chemicals can find solace in India's growth volume.

Soda ash is an odourless, water-soluble salt that yields alkaline solutions in water and is used in the extraction and smelting of various metal products.