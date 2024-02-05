Tata Chemicals Q3 Profit Falls, Bharti Airtel Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Chemicals Q3 Profit Falls, Bharti Airtel Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Monday.

05 Feb 2024, 10:54 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Chemicals' Magadi facility. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Tata Chemicals' Magadi facility. (Source: Company website)

Tata Chemicals Ltd.'s net profit declined 54% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The soda ash manufacturer's profit dropped to Rs 194 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison to Rs 425 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Monday. That compares with the Rs 283.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates.

The country's second-largest telecom company's net profit increased 37.41% sequentially to Rs 2,876.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,855 crore.

Revenue rose 2.3% to Rs 37,899.5 crore as against Rs 37,043.8 crore in the previous quarter.

Bharti Airtel Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 37,899.5 crore vs Rs 37,043.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38,051.3 crore).

  • Ebitda up 1.54% at Rs 19,814.8 crore vs Rs 19,513.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 19,841.04 crore).

  • Margin narrowed by 39 bps to 52.28% vs 52.67% (Bloomberg estimate 52.10%).

  • Net profit up 37.41% at Rs 2,876.4 crore vs Rs 2,093.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,596.3 crore).

Tata Chemicals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 3,730 crore vs Rs 4,148 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,824.7 crore).

  • Ebitda down 41.2% at Rs 542 crore vs Rs 922 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 732.97 crore).

  • Margin narrowed by 769 bps to 14.5% vs 22.2% (Bloomberg estimate 19.7%).

  • Net profit down 54.4% at Rs 194 crore vs Rs 425 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 283.2 crore).

Ashok Leyland Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.66% at Rs 11,092.7 crore vs Rs 10,399.74 crore.

  • Ebitda up 45.87% at Rs 1,961.28 crore vs Rs 1,344.47 crore.

  • Margin expanded by 475 bps to 17.68% vs 12.92%.

  • Net profit up 73.35% at Rs 608.85 crore vs Rs 351.21 crore.

Avanti Feeds Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,253.2 crore vs Rs 1,102.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,014.9 crore).

  • Ebitda up 20.4% at Rs 97 crore vs Rs 80.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 73.1 crore).

  • Margin expanded 43 bps to 7.7% vs 7.3% (Bloomberg estimate 7.2%).

  • Net profit up 18% to Rs 83.31 crore vs Rs 70.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 57.8 crore.).

Responsive Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 267.3 crore vs Rs 263.9 crore.

  • Ebitda up 83.9% at Rs 66.45 crore vs Rs 36.14 crore.

  • Margin expanded 1,116 bps to 24.9% vs 13.7%.

  • Net profit at Rs 44.71 crore vs Rs 16.82 crore.

Ask Automotive Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 761.7 crore vs Rs 637 crore.

  • Ebitda up 41.6% at Rs 80.07 crore vs Rs 56.53 crore.

  • Margin expanded by 163 bps to 10.51% vs 8.87%.

  • Net profit up 71.3% at Rs 49.94 crore vs Rs 29.15 crore.

eMudhra Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Total income from operations was up 2.9% at Rs 99.51 crore vs Rs 96.7 crore.

  • EBIT down 8.3% at Rs 21.48 crore vs Rs 23.43 crore.

  • Margin narrowed by 264 bps to 21.6% vs 24.2%.

  • Net profit up 6.6% at Rs 20 crore vs Rs 18.76 crore.

  • Appointed Ritesh Raj Pariyani as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, with effect from Feb. 5.

Triveni Turbine Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 32.5% at Rs 431.7 crore vs Rs 325.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 419.2 crore).

  • Ebitda up 32.6% at Rs 83.71 crore vs Rs 63.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 82.42 crore).

  • Margin at 19.4% (Bloomberg estimate 19.70%).

  • Net profit up 29.8% at Rs 68.3 crore vs Rs 52.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 65.98 crore).

  • Board declares interim dividend of Rs 1.3 per share.

Paradeep Phosphates Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 41% at Rs 2,595 crore vs Rs 4,398.4 crore.

  • Ebitda down 24% at Rs 282.5 crore vs Rs 371.8 crore.

  • Margin expanded by 243 bps to 10.9% vs 8.5%.

  • Net profit down 39.6% at Rs 108.9 crore vs Rs 180.3 crore.

GET&D Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8% at Rs 839 crore vs Rs 776.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 886.6 crore).

  • Ebitda at Rs 96.55 crore vs Rs 45.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 76.2 crore).

  • Margin expanded by 560 bps to 11.5% vs 5.9% (Bloomberg estimate 8.6%).

  • Net profit at Rs 49.35 crore vs Rs 4.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 44.95 crore).

Linde India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 706.2 crore vs Rs 697 crore.

  • Ebitda up 10.9% at Rs 186.2 crore vs Rs 167.8 crore.

  • Margin expanded by 228 bps at 26.4% vs 24.1%.

  • Net profit up 9.1% at Rs 120 crore vs Rs 110 crore.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 37.9% at Rs 219.8 crore vs Rs 353.8 crore.

  • Ebitda down 55.6% at Rs 65.14 crore vs Rs 146.7 crore.

  • Margin narrowed to 29.6% vs 41.5%.

  • Net profit down 56.6% at Rs 46.75 crore vs Rs 107.7 crore.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 817.5 crore vs Rs 781.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 883 crore).

  • Ebitda up 22.7% at Rs 110.4 crore vs Rs 90.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 118.4 crore).

  • Margin expanded by 198 bps to 13.5% vs 11.5% (Bloomberg estimate 13.4%).

  • Net profit up 26.8% at Rs 79.45 crore vs Rs 62.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 89.1 crore).

  • Board approves interim dividend of Rs 16 per share.

CCL Products Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 24.13% at Rs 664.48 crore vs Rs 535.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 655.5 crore).

  • Ebitda up 10.12% at Rs 110.92 crore vs Rs 100.72 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 121.8 crore).

  • Margin narrowed by 212 bps at 16.69% vs 18.81% (Bloomberg estimate 18.6%).

  • Net profit down 13.37% at Rs 63.29 crore vs Rs 73.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 70.66 crore).

Ideaforge Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1,065.93% at Rs 90.89 crore vs Rs 7.79 crore.

  • Ebitda at Rs 19.58 crore vs loss of Rs 16.18 crore.

  • Margin at 21.54%.

  • Net profit at Rs 14.79 crore vs loss of Rs 7.80 crore.

Fusion Micro Finance Q3 Earnings (YoY)

  • Revenue up 31.44% at Rs 613.24 crore vs Rs 466.52 crore.

  • Net profit up 23.4% at Rs 126.45 crore vs Rs 102.47 crore.

Prince Pipes And Fittings Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 12.37% at Rs 618.62 crore vs Rs 705.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 646.8 crore).

  • Ebitda up 8.91% at Rs 75.66 crore vs Rs 69.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 84.95 crore).

  • Margin expanded by 238 bps to 12.23% vs 9.84% (Bloomberg estimate 13.10%).

  • Net profit up 6.32% at Rs 37.63 crore vs Rs 35.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 48.5 crore).

Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 236.38 crore vs Rs 226.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 236.5 crore).

  • Ebitda up 12.77% at Rs 33.28 crore vs Rs 29.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 37.8 crore).

  • Margin at 14.07% vs 13.02% (Bloomberg estimate 16%).

  • Net profit up 9.48% at Rs 36.35 crore vs Rs 33.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38.4 crore).

BSE Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 82.15% at Rs 3,716 crore vs Rs 2,040 crore.

  • Ebitda up 135.29% at Rs 920 crore vs Rs 391 crore.

  • Operating Ebitda margin at 25% vs 19%.

  • Net profit up 123.06% at Rs 1,064 crore vs Rs 477 crore.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 6.39% at Rs 2,221.84 crore vs Rs 2,373.41 crore.

  • Ebitda down 7.89% at Rs 162.07 crore vs Rs 175.94 crore.

  • Margin narrowed by 11 bps to 7.29% vs 7.41%.

  • Net profit down 37.83% at Rs 9.99 crore vs Rs 16.07 crore.

