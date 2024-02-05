Tata Chemicals Q3 Profit Falls, Bharti Airtel Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Tata Chemicals Ltd.'s net profit declined 54% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The soda ash manufacturer's profit dropped to Rs 194 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison to Rs 425 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Monday. That compares with the Rs 283.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates.

The country's second-largest telecom company's net profit increased 37.41% sequentially to Rs 2,876.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,855 crore.

Revenue rose 2.3% to Rs 37,899.5 crore as against Rs 37,043.8 crore in the previous quarter.