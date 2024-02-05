Tata Chemicals Q3 Profit Falls, Bharti Airtel Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Monday.
Tata Chemicals Ltd.'s net profit declined 54% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The soda ash manufacturer's profit dropped to Rs 194 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison to Rs 425 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Monday. That compares with the Rs 283.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates.
The country's second-largest telecom company's net profit increased 37.41% sequentially to Rs 2,876.4 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,855 crore.
Revenue rose 2.3% to Rs 37,899.5 crore as against Rs 37,043.8 crore in the previous quarter.
Bharti Airtel Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 37,899.5 crore vs Rs 37,043.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38,051.3 crore).
Ebitda up 1.54% at Rs 19,814.8 crore vs Rs 19,513.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 19,841.04 crore).
Margin narrowed by 39 bps to 52.28% vs 52.67% (Bloomberg estimate 52.10%).
Net profit up 37.41% at Rs 2,876.4 crore vs Rs 2,093.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,596.3 crore).
Tata Chemicals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 3,730 crore vs Rs 4,148 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,824.7 crore).
Ebitda down 41.2% at Rs 542 crore vs Rs 922 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 732.97 crore).
Margin narrowed by 769 bps to 14.5% vs 22.2% (Bloomberg estimate 19.7%).
Net profit down 54.4% at Rs 194 crore vs Rs 425 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 283.2 crore).
Ashok Leyland Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.66% at Rs 11,092.7 crore vs Rs 10,399.74 crore.
Ebitda up 45.87% at Rs 1,961.28 crore vs Rs 1,344.47 crore.
Margin expanded by 475 bps to 17.68% vs 12.92%.
Net profit up 73.35% at Rs 608.85 crore vs Rs 351.21 crore.
Avanti Feeds Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,253.2 crore vs Rs 1,102.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,014.9 crore).
Ebitda up 20.4% at Rs 97 crore vs Rs 80.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 73.1 crore).
Margin expanded 43 bps to 7.7% vs 7.3% (Bloomberg estimate 7.2%).
Net profit up 18% to Rs 83.31 crore vs Rs 70.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 57.8 crore.).
Responsive Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 267.3 crore vs Rs 263.9 crore.
Ebitda up 83.9% at Rs 66.45 crore vs Rs 36.14 crore.
Margin expanded 1,116 bps to 24.9% vs 13.7%.
Net profit at Rs 44.71 crore vs Rs 16.82 crore.
Ask Automotive Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 761.7 crore vs Rs 637 crore.
Ebitda up 41.6% at Rs 80.07 crore vs Rs 56.53 crore.
Margin expanded by 163 bps to 10.51% vs 8.87%.
Net profit up 71.3% at Rs 49.94 crore vs Rs 29.15 crore.
eMudhra Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income from operations was up 2.9% at Rs 99.51 crore vs Rs 96.7 crore.
EBIT down 8.3% at Rs 21.48 crore vs Rs 23.43 crore.
Margin narrowed by 264 bps to 21.6% vs 24.2%.
Net profit up 6.6% at Rs 20 crore vs Rs 18.76 crore.
Appointed Ritesh Raj Pariyani as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, with effect from Feb. 5.
Triveni Turbine Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.5% at Rs 431.7 crore vs Rs 325.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 419.2 crore).
Ebitda up 32.6% at Rs 83.71 crore vs Rs 63.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 82.42 crore).
Margin at 19.4% (Bloomberg estimate 19.70%).
Net profit up 29.8% at Rs 68.3 crore vs Rs 52.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 65.98 crore).
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 1.3 per share.
Paradeep Phosphates Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 41% at Rs 2,595 crore vs Rs 4,398.4 crore.
Ebitda down 24% at Rs 282.5 crore vs Rs 371.8 crore.
Margin expanded by 243 bps to 10.9% vs 8.5%.
Net profit down 39.6% at Rs 108.9 crore vs Rs 180.3 crore.
GET&D Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 839 crore vs Rs 776.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 886.6 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 96.55 crore vs Rs 45.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 76.2 crore).
Margin expanded by 560 bps to 11.5% vs 5.9% (Bloomberg estimate 8.6%).
Net profit at Rs 49.35 crore vs Rs 4.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 44.95 crore).
Linde India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.3% at Rs 706.2 crore vs Rs 697 crore.
Ebitda up 10.9% at Rs 186.2 crore vs Rs 167.8 crore.
Margin expanded by 228 bps at 26.4% vs 24.1%.
Net profit up 9.1% at Rs 120 crore vs Rs 110 crore.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 37.9% at Rs 219.8 crore vs Rs 353.8 crore.
Ebitda down 55.6% at Rs 65.14 crore vs Rs 146.7 crore.
Margin narrowed to 29.6% vs 41.5%.
Net profit down 56.6% at Rs 46.75 crore vs Rs 107.7 crore.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.7% at Rs 817.5 crore vs Rs 781.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 883 crore).
Ebitda up 22.7% at Rs 110.4 crore vs Rs 90.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 118.4 crore).
Margin expanded by 198 bps to 13.5% vs 11.5% (Bloomberg estimate 13.4%).
Net profit up 26.8% at Rs 79.45 crore vs Rs 62.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 89.1 crore).
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 16 per share.
CCL Products Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.13% at Rs 664.48 crore vs Rs 535.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 655.5 crore).
Ebitda up 10.12% at Rs 110.92 crore vs Rs 100.72 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 121.8 crore).
Margin narrowed by 212 bps at 16.69% vs 18.81% (Bloomberg estimate 18.6%).
Net profit down 13.37% at Rs 63.29 crore vs Rs 73.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 70.66 crore).
Ideaforge Technologies Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1,065.93% at Rs 90.89 crore vs Rs 7.79 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 19.58 crore vs loss of Rs 16.18 crore.
Margin at 21.54%.
Net profit at Rs 14.79 crore vs loss of Rs 7.80 crore.
Fusion Micro Finance Q3 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 31.44% at Rs 613.24 crore vs Rs 466.52 crore.
Net profit up 23.4% at Rs 126.45 crore vs Rs 102.47 crore.
Prince Pipes And Fittings Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.37% at Rs 618.62 crore vs Rs 705.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 646.8 crore).
Ebitda up 8.91% at Rs 75.66 crore vs Rs 69.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 84.95 crore).
Margin expanded by 238 bps to 12.23% vs 9.84% (Bloomberg estimate 13.10%).
Net profit up 6.32% at Rs 37.63 crore vs Rs 35.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 48.5 crore).
Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 236.38 crore vs Rs 226.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 236.5 crore).
Ebitda up 12.77% at Rs 33.28 crore vs Rs 29.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 37.8 crore).
Margin at 14.07% vs 13.02% (Bloomberg estimate 16%).
Net profit up 9.48% at Rs 36.35 crore vs Rs 33.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38.4 crore).
BSE Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 82.15% at Rs 3,716 crore vs Rs 2,040 crore.
Ebitda up 135.29% at Rs 920 crore vs Rs 391 crore.
Operating Ebitda margin at 25% vs 19%.
Net profit up 123.06% at Rs 1,064 crore vs Rs 477 crore.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.39% at Rs 2,221.84 crore vs Rs 2,373.41 crore.
Ebitda down 7.89% at Rs 162.07 crore vs Rs 175.94 crore.
Margin narrowed by 11 bps to 7.29% vs 7.41%.
Net profit down 37.83% at Rs 9.99 crore vs Rs 16.07 crore.