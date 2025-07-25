Tata Chemicals Q1 Results: Profit Grows 68%, Revenue Slips Marginally
Tata Chemicals' Ebitda rose 13% to Rs 649 crore during the April-June quarter, whereas its margin improved to 17.5%.
Tata Chemicals Ltd. reported a rise in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, advancing to Rs 252 crore.
The company posted a net rise in profit of 68% in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Tata Chemicals Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.8% to Rs 3,719 crore versus Rs 3,789 crore.
Net profit up 68% to Rs 252 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
Ebitda up 13% to Rs 649 crore versus Rs 574 crore.
Margin at 17.5% versus 15.1%.
The company's net debt stood at Rs 4,972 crore, excluding a lease of Rs 760 crore.
Key Highlights
Here are the key takeaways from the company's June quarter performance, as per their investor presentation:
The sales volumes for Soda Ash, Bicarbonate (Bicarb), and Salt are 1,265 Kts for the current quarter, and 1,278 Kts for the previous year.
Soda ash markets continue to be over supplied, with high inventory levels in most regions.
Revenue saw a slip driven by lower realisation due to pricing pressure in all regions, and lower volumes mainly on account of Lostock cessation.
Demand-supply balance continues to be soft, coupled with uncertainties in Soda Ash trade driven by tariff changes.
"Market conditions remain fluid with overall global demand estimated to be flat in near term, due to the uncertainty associated with trade tariffs," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer R Mukundan.
"The company’s overall performance is resilient, driven by strong operating performance and disciplined cost management despite lower realizations mainly due to pricing pressure in all geographies," he added.
Shares of Tata Chemicals closed 0.02% higher at Rs 946.55 apiece on Friday, as compared with a 0.9% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.