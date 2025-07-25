Tata Chemicals Q1 Results: Profit Grows 68%, Revenue Slips Marginally

"Market conditions remain fluid with overall global demand estimated to be flat in near term, due to the uncertainty associated with trade tariffs," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer R Mukundan.

"The company’s overall performance is resilient, driven by strong operating performance and disciplined cost management despite lower realizations mainly due to pricing pressure in all geographies," he added.

Shares of Tata Chemicals closed 0.02% higher at Rs 946.55 apiece on Friday, as compared with a 0.9% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.