Tata Chemicals Expects Margins To Improve In Q3-Q4 Led By Volume Growth

Tata Chemicals expects some margin fluctuations through FY26, with a softer Q2 due to the monsoon season impacting construction work and detergent demand in India and Southeast Asia, the company’s MD and CEO, R Mukundan, said on Monday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Mukundan said that margins are expected to rebound in Q3 and Q4 as volumes recover.

“Let me just say that Q2 tends to be a softer quarter for us compared to Q1. This is mainly because during the monsoon season, construction activity slows down and demand in the detergent sector also dips. Barring that, I think Q3 and Q4 will see an uptick and return to normal levels. By the end of Q3, we also expect additional storage capacity to become operational at Mitapur (Gujarat),” he said.

The company also expects its UK pharma plant, commissioned in Q1, to start contributing in Q2. Additionally, by December-end, Tata Chemicals expects some debottlenecking to be completed in India, which should boost volumes, according to Mukundan.

“So, yes, there will be a volume impact, and cost efficiencies will continue to play out. In terms of market volume or dispatches, we anticipate a moving number, with a slight dip due to the monsoon, followed by a pickup in Q3 and Q4,” he noted.

In Q1FY26, the speciality chemicals arm of the Tata Group reported lower volumes and revenue, largely due to the planned closure of a UK unit as part of a broader restructuring strategy. With this, Mukundan explained that the company expects to realise Rs 600 crore in benefits this year.

“There will be something like a one-third, one-third, one-third benefit coming this year….Rs 200 crore coming from the cessation of operations in the UK, Rs 200 crore from the new capacity additions in India, and another Rs 200 crore coming in from cost-out….I think all three are playing out….As we speak, the only lever we need to work on is the working capital lever, which we need to sort of rationalise,” he explained.