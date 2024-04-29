Tata Chemicals Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 15

Tata Chemicals Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for fiscal 2024, pending approval from shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend will be paid within five days of the annual general meeting, the company announced through an exchange filing on Monday.

The company announced distribution of Rs 382 crore to unitholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

It had paid a total dividend of Rs 17.50 in the previous financial year, while on July 15, 2022, it paid a dividend of Rs 12.50.

In the fourth quarter, Tata Chemicals reported a net loss of Rs 841 crore and a revenue decline of 2.15% at Rs 3,475 crore.