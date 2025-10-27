Tata Capital Q2 Results: Tata Group Company To Announce 1st Quarterly Earnings Report Post IPO On This Date
Tata Capital made a muted debut on the stock exchanges on Oct. 13, with its shares opening at Rs 330 apiece on both the NSE and BSE.
Tata Capital Q2 Results 2025: The newly listed Tata Capital Ltd., the financial services arm of the Tata Group, is set to release its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal this week. This will mark the first quarterly results of the company after its stock market debut.
The Tata Group company had made a muted debut on the stock exchanges on Oct. 13, with its shares opening at Rs 330 apiece on both the NSE and BSE. Tata Capital stock was listed at a premium of 1.2% on the stock exchanges compared to the issue price of Rs 326 per share.
Tata Capital’s Rs 15,512-crore initial public offering (IPO), the biggest mainboard issue so far in 2025, was open for subscription from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The IPO was subscribed nearly two times.
With its upcoming financial results for the July-September period, investors will focus on Tata Capital’s revenue growth, asset quality and profit margins. The company will also hold an earnings conference call to discuss the Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.
Tata Capital Q2FY26 Results: Date
Tata Capital has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 28. The Board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
Tata Capital Q2FY26 Results: Trading Window closure
Ahead of the release of the Q2FY26 results, the company has announced that its trading window has been closed from Sept. 24 until 48 hours after declaration of results. These restrictions are applicable to designated persons, including top management and their immediate relatives, as per the SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
Tata Capital Q1FY26 Results
Tata Capital reported standalone total revenue from operations of Rs 5,574 crore in the Q1FY26, up 3% from Rs 5,425 crore in the year-ago period. Its net profit for the period rose 11% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 568 crore, compared to Rs 513.68 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year. Income from interest was up 11.8% YoY, reaching Rs 5,057.55 crore from Rs 4,521 crore.
Tata Capital Q2 Results: Earning Call
Tata Capital's earnings conference call is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28.
Company Participants: Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director & CEO, Rakesh Bhatia, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Management Team
Tata Capital Share Price Movement
Tata Capital shares gained 1.6% in their debut trade on Oct. 13, reaching a high of Rs 333 and a low of Rs 326 before closing at Rs 331 on the NSE.
The stock hit its lowest point at Rs 319.05 on Oct. 14, before rising to a peak of Rs 336.65 on Oct. 17 on the NSE.
At 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Tata Capital shares were trading 0.66% higher at Rs 326.30 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.64% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.