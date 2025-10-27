Tata Capital Q2 Results: Tata Group Company To Announce 1st Quarterly Earnings Report Post IPO On This Date

Tata Capital Q2 Results 2025: The newly listed Tata Capital Ltd., the financial services arm of the Tata Group, is set to release its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal this week. This will mark the first quarterly results of the company after its stock market debut.

The Tata Group company had made a muted debut on the stock exchanges on Oct. 13, with its shares opening at Rs 330 apiece on both the NSE and BSE. Tata Capital stock was listed at a premium of 1.2% on the stock exchanges compared to the issue price of Rs 326 per share.

Tata Capital’s Rs 15,512-crore initial public offering (IPO), the biggest mainboard issue so far in 2025, was open for subscription from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The IPO was subscribed nearly two times.

With its upcoming financial results for the July-September period, investors will focus on Tata Capital’s revenue growth, asset quality and profit margins. The company will also hold an earnings conference call to discuss the Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.