Tata Capital Q2 Results: Profit Rises 2%, Total Income Sees Uptick
Tata Capital's total income for the quarter rose 8% to Rs 7,750 crore.
Tata Capital's net profit during the quarter ended September rose 2% to Rs 1,097 crore, compared to Rs 1,076 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The total income for the quarter rose 8% to Rs 7,750 crore. This compares to Rs 7,192 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Tata Capital Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 7.7% to Rs 7,750 crore versus Rs 7,192 crore
Net Profit up 2% to Rs 1,097 crore versus Rs 1,076 crore
