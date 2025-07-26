Syrma SGS Eyes 8.5–9% Ebitda Margin In FY26 With Focus On More Profitable Segments

Syrma SGS Technology, a leading electronics manufacturing services company, is targeting Ebitda margins of 8.5-9% and revenue growth of over 30% in FY26. This will be achieved by increasing the contribution of high-margin businesses like automotive and industrial manufacturing to the company’s revenue, according to Managing Director JS Gujral.

“We are very confident we will be able to sustain and maintain the guidance of the revenue growth, which is 30% plus in FY26. We are on track for that with a higher Ebitda margin, which we now believe should be about 8.5 to 9% for the year,” he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit.

The company’s revenue dropped 18% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 960 crore in Q1FY26 compared to Rs 1,175.2 crore in Q1FY25. On being asked about its impact on the company’s aim to achieve over 30% revenue growth in FY26, Gujral said, “Typically, Q1 accounts for about 20% of my revenue. If it is going to be 30% in FY26, my growth in the coming quarters will be a tad higher, maybe 35-40% as we go along, for the next three quarters.”

Gujral revealed that after Q1FY25, the company had recalibrated its strategy to focus on verticals that offered higher margins.