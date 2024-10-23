NDTV ProfitEarningsSyngene International Q2 Results: Profit Falls But Beats Estimates
Syngene International Q2 Results: Profit Falls But Beats Estimates

Revenue declined 2.1% to Rs 891 crore in the September quarter.

23 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Syngene International Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 9.4% in the second quarter of the current financial year but beat analysts' estimates.

The contract research and manufacturing services firm posted a net profit of Rs 106 crore in the quarter ended September in comparison to Rs 117 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 99 crore.

Syngene Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 2.1% to Rs 891 crore versus Rs 910 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 883 crore).

  • Ebitda down 3.9% to Rs 244 crore versus Rs 254 crore (Estimate: Rs 234 crore).

  • Margin narrows to 27.4% versus 27.9% (Estimate: 26.5%).

  • Net profit down 9.4% to Rs 106 crore versus Rs 117 crore (Estimate: Rs 99 crore)

Shares of Syngene closed 0.13% lower at Rs 837.85 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.17% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

