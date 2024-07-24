Syngene International Q1 Results: Profit Falls 18%, In Line With Estimates

Syngene International Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 18.3% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, but was in line with analysts' estimates.

The contract research and manufacturing services firm posted a net profit of Rs 76 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 93 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 79 crore.