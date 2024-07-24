Syngene International Q1 Results: Profit Falls 18%, In Line With Estimates
Syngene International's Q1 revenue declined 2% to Rs 790 crore as against an estimate of Rs 789 crore.
Syngene International Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 18.3% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, but was in line with analysts' estimates.
The contract research and manufacturing services firm posted a net profit of Rs 76 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 93 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 79 crore.
Syngene International Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2% to Rs 790 crore versus Rs 808 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 789 crore).
Ebitda declines 23.7% to Rs 173 crore versus Rs 227 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 211 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.9% versus 28.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.8%).
Net profit down 18.3% to Rs 76 crore versus Rs 93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 79 crore).
Shares of Syngene International closed 2.05% lower at Rs 742.20 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.28% decline in the benchmark Sensex.