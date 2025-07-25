Syngene International CEO Confident Of Maintaining Mid-Teens Revenue Growth In FY26 After Strong Q1 Results

Syngene International has made a robust start to the financial year 2025-26, with a strong growth in revenue from operations and the net profit in the first quarter.

The company's Managing Director and CEO, Peter Bains, described the Q1 performance as a "very positive start to the year" and expressed confidence in maintaining the full-year guidance.

The leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) has guided for revenue growth to be in early teens in FY26.

“The quarter has been very pleasing, a very solid start with all indicators very much in line with expectations and consistent, so that we're very confident in maintaining guidance for the full year,” Bains said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

“Adjusted for inventory balancing in large molecule commercial manufacturing at client level, the reported revenue growth is likely to be at mid-single digit,” Bains added.