Symphony Q1 Results: Profit Halves As Cooler Summer Hurts Sales; Shares Fall

Symphony Ltd. shares fell on Friday after profit halved and revenue fell in the first quarter of the current fiscal as unseasonal rains in the April-June period weighed on demand for cooling products.

Consolidated net profit fell 52% to Rs 42 crore compared to Rs 88 crore in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing. Notably, expenses 26% declined in the first quarter. The company also had an exceptional gain of Rs 4.5 crore.

Revenue from operations dropped 36% to Rs 251 crore. It was Rs 393 crore last year.

The company also fared poorly in terms of operational profitability. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 70% from Rs 87 crore to Rs 26 crore.

That led to a significant margin contraction from 22.1% to 10.4%.