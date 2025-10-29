Swiggy Q2 Results On Oct. 30 — Check Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Swiggy Quarterly Results: The company's Q2FY26 Earnings Conference Call will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Online food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy will announce its financial results for Q2FY26 this week. Founded in 2014, Swiggy serves in over 700 cities across India, and claims to have delivered over three billion orders. Here are key details about Swiggy’s Q2FY26 result declaration schedule.
Swiggy Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 22, Swiggy said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 30, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
Swiggy Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
Swiggy Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Swiggy Q1 Results
Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,197 crore in Q1FY26 compared to a loss of Rs 611 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 52.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,048 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,310 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses jumped almost 60% to Rs 6,244 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,908 crore in Q1FY25.
Swiggy Share Price History
Shares of Swiggy have fallen 0.85% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has risen by 1.97% and in the past six months, it has jumped 32.78%. On a year-to-date basis, Swiggy share price has dropped by 21.69%. Over the past year, it has fallen 6.86%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 617.30 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 23, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 297 apiece on May 13.
At 9:31 a.m. on Wednesday, Swiggy shares were trading 0.62% up at Rs 424.70 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.26% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.