Swiggy Q2 Results On Oct. 30 — Check Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Shares of Swiggy have fallen 0.85% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has risen by 1.97% and in the past six months, it has jumped 32.78%. On a year-to-date basis, Swiggy share price has dropped by 21.69%. Over the past year, it has fallen 6.86%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 617.30 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 23, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 297 apiece on May 13.

At 9:31 a.m. on Wednesday, Swiggy shares were trading 0.62% up at Rs 424.70 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.26% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.