Swiggy Q2 Results Preview: Instamart Drives Growth As Food Delivery Margins Firm Up

Food delivery and quick commerce giant Swiggy Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. Here's what analysts see in store for the quarter under review.

Brokerages project Swiggy to deliver steady growth across both its core verticals, Food Delivery and Quick Commerce, in the second quarter, aided by rising order volumes, improved monetisation, and early signs of operating leverage.

While competition remains intense, particularly in food delivery, analysts expect overall gross order value to expand in the mid-to-high teens year-on-year, with margins showing incremental improvement.

Swiggy's Instamart business is projected to outpace its food delivery arm, supported by sustained demand and higher average order values. However, most firms expect Ebitda losses in quick commerce to remain elevated in absolute terms, given continued investments in network and fulfilment capacity.