Swiggy Q1 Results Preview: Brokerages See Strong Revenue Growth, Narrowing Losses

Food delivery and quick commerce giant Swiggy Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Thursday. Here's what analysts see in store for the quarter under review.

Brokerages collectively foresee Swiggy's food delivery business maintaining robust growth, supported by steady user growth and initiatives like the 10-minute delivery service Bolt. Overall revenue growth for Swiggy, aided by expanding food delivery and quick commerce segments, is expected to be strong (30–48% plus annually), with the company narrowing losses and aiming for operational profitability by late 2025 or early 2026.

Despite ongoing losses, brokerages generally remain optimistic about Swiggy's ability to balance growth and profitability.