Swiggy Q1 Results Preview: Brokerages See Strong Revenue Growth, Narrowing Losses
Analysts see the company narrowing losses and eyeing operational profitability by late 2025 or early 2026.
Food delivery and quick commerce giant Swiggy Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Thursday. Here's what analysts see in store for the quarter under review.
Brokerages collectively foresee Swiggy's food delivery business maintaining robust growth, supported by steady user growth and initiatives like the 10-minute delivery service Bolt. Overall revenue growth for Swiggy, aided by expanding food delivery and quick commerce segments, is expected to be strong (30–48% plus annually), with the company narrowing losses and aiming for operational profitability by late 2025 or early 2026.
Despite ongoing losses, brokerages generally remain optimistic about Swiggy's ability to balance growth and profitability.
Swiggy Q1 Consolidated Results Preview (Bloomberg Estimates)
Revenue seen 51.4% higher at Rs 4,879 crore.
Ebitda seen at a loss of Rs 804.4 crore.
Net loss seen higher at Rs 931.9 crore.
JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 500
For food delivery, JPMorgan expects gross order volume growth of 9% sequentially and 17% annually.
For quick commerce, growth will slow with about 150 new stores.
Overall cash outflows are expected to decrease because of lower capital expenditure and working capital needs this quarter, according to JPMorgan.
JPMorgan lowered the price target from Rs 540 to Rs 500 but kept the recommendation 'overweight.'
JPMorgan believes Swiggy is improving across both food delivery and quick commerce, focusing on execution and gaining scale.
JM Financial Services | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 460
JM Financial expects Swiggy's Food Delivery gross order volume to grow about 9% quarter-on-quarter and 18% year-on-year. Monthly transacting users are forecast to rise to 16.4 million, while average order values dip slightly by about 1% sequentially.
Contribution margin for FD is expected to decline slightly to 7.6% of GOV due to higher delivery costs, and adjusted Ebitda margin could fall around 40 basis points sequentially to approximately 2.5% because of fixed cost increases.
Overall, JM Financial forecasts consolidated quarterly losses of around Rs 990 crore in Ebitda and Rs 1,130 crore in profit, slightly wider than the losses reported in the prior quarter.
UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 490
UBS estimates Swiggy's food delivery gross merchandise value growth at 17% annually, steady and in line with last quarter's 16-17% growth. Growth is supported by low-average order value market expansion initiatives like Bolt.
For quick commerce, UBS expects GMV to grow 104% annually, with EBITDA losses of Rs 900 crore, broadly stable compared to the previous quarter’s Rs 840 crore loss.
Overall, UBS sees stable FD growth and sustained but significant losses in quick commerce.
HDFC Securities| Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 400
HDFC Securities expects strong year-on-year growth for new-age businesses like Swiggy, with revenue growth in the range of 24-60%.
For Swiggy, adjusted revenue is projected to grow 48.5% in the quarter, reaching Rs 5,160 crore.
Food delivery gross order volume is expected to grow about 18%, and quick commerce GOV around 114% on an annual basis.
Average order values are likely to be approximately Rs 477 for food delivery and Rs 561 for quick commerce.
Monthly transacting users are projected to grow by about 13% annually in food delivery and 107% in quick commerce.
Key areas to watch include MTU growth in food delivery and the trajectory of platform-funded discounts, especially in quick commerce.