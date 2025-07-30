Swiggy Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More
Swiggy has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 31 at 5 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY26.
Swiggy Ltd. will announce the financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week. The company provides online food delivery and quick commerce services in urban India. It was founded in 2014. Here are the key details about Swiggy’s Q1FY26 result declaration schedule.
Swiggy Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated July 10, Swiggy said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 31 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Swiggy Q1FY26 Earnings Call
Swiggy has scheduled an earnings call on July 31 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with investors and analysts.
Swiggy Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 to Aug. 2, in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
Swiggy Q4FY25 Results
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,081.2 crore in Q4FY25 compared to a loss of Rs 554.8 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 44% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,530.7 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 3,143.2 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 53% YoY to Rs 5,609.67 crore in Q4FY25, while they stood at Rs 3,668 crore in Q4FY24.
Swiggy Share Price History
Shares of Swiggy have fallen 3.63% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last month, the stock has gained nearly 1%, while declining 0.25% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, Swiggy shares have plunged 25.56%.
Swiggy made its stock market debut in November 2024. Since its listing, the stock touched a record high of Rs 617.3 apiece on Dec. 23, 2024, and an all-time low of Rs 297 apiece on May 13, 2025.
At 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Swiggy shares were 2.43% lower at Rs 403.75 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.