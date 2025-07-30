Swiggy Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Shares of Swiggy have fallen 3.63% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last month, the stock has gained nearly 1%, while declining 0.25% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, Swiggy shares have plunged 25.56%.

Swiggy made its stock market debut in November 2024. Since its listing, the stock touched a record high of Rs 617.3 apiece on Dec. 23, 2024, and an all-time low of Rs 297 apiece on May 13, 2025.

At 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Swiggy shares were 2.43% lower at Rs 403.75 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.