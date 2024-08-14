Swan Energy Q1 Results: Profit Surges 85%, Revenue Rises 42%

Swan Energy Ltd.'s net profit jumped 85% in the first quarter of the current financial year. The petrochemical firm posted a profit of Rs 267.7 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 144.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Revenue increased 42% year-on-year to Rs 1,141.7 crore in the three months ended June in comparison to Rs 804.3 crore in the same period for the fiscal ended March 2024.

Operating income rose 60% year-on-year to Rs 380.9 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 33.4% from 29.5% in the same period the previous year.

In a meeting, the board of directors reappointed Nikhil Merchant and Paresh Merchant as managing director and whole-time director, respectively. They will hold the position for three years starting Sept. 1.

Shares of the company closed 1.45% lower at Rs 672.20 per share on the BSE, compared to a 0.19% advance in the Sensex.