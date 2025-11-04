Suzlon Energy Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges Six-Fold On The Back Of Tax Write-Back

Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s consolidated net profit went up six-fold in the second quarter of the current financial year. The renewable energy firm posted a net profit of Rs 1,279 crore in the September quarter as compared to Rs 200.20 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Tax write-back in the quarter ended September was of Rs 718 crore.

The company's revenue rose 84.1% to Rs 3,872 crore as against Rs 2,103 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation went up to Rs 728 crore from Rs 292 crore while margin stood at 18.8% as against 32.8%. in the year-ago period.