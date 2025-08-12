Business NewsEarningsSuzlon Energy Q1 Results: Profit Up 7%, Revenue Surges 55%
ADVERTISEMENT

Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Profit Up 7%, Revenue Surges 55%

Suzlon Energy's revenue rose 55% to Rs 3,131.72 crore in the quarter ended June.

12 Aug 2025, 03:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Suzlon Energy posted a net profit of Rs 324.32 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 302.29 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Suzlon Energy posted a net profit of Rs 324.32 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 302.29 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s consolidated net profit went up 7% in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The renewable energy firm posted a net profit of Rs 324.32 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 302.29 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Suzlon Energy Q1FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 54.9% to Rs 3,131.72 crore versus Rs 2,021.59 crore.

  • Net Profit up 7% to Rs 324.32 crore versus Rs 302.29 crore.

  • Ebitda up 64% to Rs 602.87 crore versus Rs 367.35 crore.

  • Margin at 19.3% versus 18.2%.

Shares of Suzlon Energy closed 0.30% lower at Rs 63.13 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.40% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 21.44% in the last 12 months and risen 1.46% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, eight have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' , according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 21.4%.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: Nykaa Revenue Grows; Bharat Dynamics Profit More Than Doubles
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: Nykaa Revenue Grows; Bharat Dynamics Profit More Than Doubles
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT