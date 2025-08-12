Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Profit Up 7%, Revenue Surges 55%
Suzlon Energy's revenue rose 55% to Rs 3,131.72 crore in the quarter ended June.
Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s consolidated net profit went up 7% in the first quarter of the current financial year.
The renewable energy firm posted a net profit of Rs 324.32 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 302.29 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Suzlon Energy Q1FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 54.9% to Rs 3,131.72 crore versus Rs 2,021.59 crore.
Net Profit up 7% to Rs 324.32 crore versus Rs 302.29 crore.
Ebitda up 64% to Rs 602.87 crore versus Rs 367.35 crore.
Margin at 19.3% versus 18.2%.
Shares of Suzlon Energy closed 0.30% lower at Rs 63.13 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.40% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 21.44% in the last 12 months and risen 1.46% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of nine analysts tracking the company, eight have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' , according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 21.4%.