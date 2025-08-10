Suzlon Energy Q1 Results Next Week — Check Date, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Suzlon Energy Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, ended June 30, 2025, next week. The renewable energy company confirmed the date of its earnings call and Board meeting to consider and approve Q1FY26 results in a stock exchange filing dated Aug. 5.

Founded in 1995, Suzlon Energy Ltd. has an installed wind energy capacity of 20.9 GW. It serves clients across 17 countries worldwide. Here’s all you need to know about the release of Suzlon Energy’s Q1FY26 results: