Suzlon Energy Q1 Results Next Week — Check Date, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
Suzlon Energy Ltd. will host an earnings call at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 to discuss its Q1FY26 financial results with analysts and investors.
Suzlon Energy Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, ended June 30, 2025, next week. The renewable energy company confirmed the date of its earnings call and Board meeting to consider and approve Q1FY26 results in a stock exchange filing dated Aug. 5.
Founded in 1995, Suzlon Energy Ltd. has an installed wind energy capacity of 20.9 GW. It serves clients across 17 countries worldwide. Here’s all you need to know about the release of Suzlon Energy’s Q1FY26 results:
Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Date
The Board of Directors of Suzlon Energy Ltd. will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 12, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
Suzlon Energy Ltd. announced that its trading window has been closed from July 1, 2025, in compliance with SEBI’s insider trading regulations. The trading window will remain shut till Aug. 14, which is 48 hours after the declaration of its quarterly results.
Suzlon Energy Q1 Results: Earnings Call
Suzlon Energy Ltd. will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. IST. The earnings call will see the participation of JP Chalasani, Group CEO, and Himanshu Mody, Group CFO.
Participants can join through these universal access numbers:
+91 22 6280 1269
+91 22 7115 8170
Toll-free access is also available on these numbers:
Singapore: 8001012045
Hong Kong: 800964448
UK: 08081011573
USA: 18667462133
Suzlon Energy Q4 FY25 Results
Suzlon Energy Ltd. posted a 73% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25 at Rs 3,790 crore, compared to Rs 2,196 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Consolidated Ebitda increased 104% to Rs 724 crore from Rs 355 crore, with margins improving to 19.1% from 16.2%. Net profit rose 365% to Rs 1,182 crore, against Rs 254 crore in the same year-ago period.
Suzlon Energy Share Price History
In the past five trading sessions on the NSE, shares of Suzlon Energy have declined by 4.42%. The renewable energy stock has declined by 4.20% over the last one month. In the last six months, the stock has rallied 19.88%, while falling 3.26% year-to-date. In the last one year, the stock has fallen 21.35%.
The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 86.04 apiece on the NSE on Sep. 12, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 46.15 on April 7, 2025.
Suzlon Energy shares ended 1.57% lower at Rs 63.20 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.