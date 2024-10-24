Suraj Estate Developers On Track To Clock Rs 850 Crore Pre-Sales Target, Says Director

For the second half of the current fiscal, Suraj Estate Developers plans to launch projects worth Rs 1,150 crore.

“Our commercial project in Tulsi Pipe Road will be one of the biggest commercial projects that we will be doing. Also, there is one launch in Shivaji Park in the residential segment,” he said.

Recently, the real estate company had raised Rs 343 crore—Rs 100 crore through share warrants and the balance via preferential equity shares. Talking about the fundraiser, Thomas said that the proceeds will be majorly used for land acquisitions.

“The primary goal is to use 40% of these proceeds for land acquisition that we have already identified, the balance will be for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose,” Thomas elaborated.

Talking about pricing in the real estate industry, Thomas acknowledged that prices have gone up. “Pricing overall in the industry has gone up in the residential segment. Our average realisation on a quarter-on-quarter basis has also gone up. But it’s a fine balance (that) we have to strike between velocity and pricing,” he said.