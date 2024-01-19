Supreme Industries Q3 Profit Rises 22% To Rs 256.17 Crore

"Total commitments including acquisition of business of Parvati Agro Plast and carry forward commitments of previous year may exceed Rs 1,000 crores. However, total cash outflow is not likely to exceed Rs 750 crore for the year and the same shall entirely be funded from internal accruals." Shares of Supreme Industries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 4,155.05 on BSE, up 5.80% from the previous close.