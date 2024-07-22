Supreme Industries Q1 Results: Profit Up 26%, Misses Estimates
Supreme Industries Ltd.'s first quarter profit rose 26%, missing analysts' estimates. The company's net profit rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 236 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 278 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenues increased 11.3% to Rs 2636 Crores on account of strong volume growth of 17%.
Supreme Industries Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone YoY)
Revenue rose 11.3% to Rs 2636 crore
Ebitda rose 20.4% to Rs 387 crore
Ebitda margin rose 120 bps at 14.7% versus 13.5%
Net profit rose 26% to Rs 236 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 278 crore)
Supreme Industries Ltd. is India’s leading plastics product manufacturer operating across segments like Plastics Piping Products, Industrial Products Packaging Products and Consumer Products.