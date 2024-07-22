Supreme Industries Q1 Results: Profit Up 26%, Misses Estimates

Supreme Industries Ltd.'s first quarter profit rose 26%, missing analysts' estimates. The company's net profit rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 236 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 278 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenues increased 11.3% to Rs 2636 Crores on account of strong volume growth of 17%.