Sunteck Realty Q1 Results: Revenue Grows Over Fourfold

Sunteck Realty Ltd.'s revenue grew over fourfold in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The real estate firm reported a net profit of Rs 22.8 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to a loss of Rs 7.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Revenue surged 348% year-on-year for the three months ended June to Rs 316.3 crore in comparison to Rs 70.6 crore in the same period in the fiscal ended March 2024.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose to Rs 31.4 crore in comparison to a loss of Rs 7.46 crore reported in the same period in the previous year. The Ebitda margin for the quarter was 9.9%.

Shares of the company closed 1.12% higher at Rs 581.65 per share on the NSE, compared to a 0.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 29.88% year-to-date and 60.30% over the past 12 months.