Sun Pharmaceutical Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 40%, Beats Estimates
The drugmaker's Q1 Ebitda rose 10% to Rs 3,658.07 crore, and the margin was at 28.9%.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose during the first quarter of the fiscal 2024-25, topping analysts' estimates.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 40% year-on-year to Rs 2,835.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 2,628.43 crore.
Sun Pharmaceutical Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 12,652.75 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,903.57 crore).
Ebitda up 10% to Rs 3,658.07 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,406.78 crore).
Margin at 28.9% versus 28.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.40%).
Net profit up 40% to Rs 2,835.62 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,628.43 crore).
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading 0.4% higher at Rs 1,725 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.04% gain in the benchmark Sensex.