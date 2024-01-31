Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Bank Of Baroda Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Wednesday.

The pharma major is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,464.8 crore as against a revenue of Rs 12,339.9 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company had posted a revenue and net profit of Rs 2,166 crore and Rs 11,100 crore, respectively, for the same quarter last year.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is expected to clock in a net profit of Rs 2,977.5 crore and revenue of Rs 33,469.8 crore for the December quarter, according to consensus estimates. The auto manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 2,391.5 crore as against a revenue of Rs 27,852.6 crore during the same quarter last year.

Bank of Baroda will also be reporting its results for the third quarter on Wednesday. The lender is likely to report a net profit of Rs 4,127.4 crore, according to estimates.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., Dabur India ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Max Healthcare Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., P&G Hygiene And Health Ltd., GMR Airports Infra Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., IRB Infra Developers Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers Ltd., Dixon Technologies Ltd., and Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., will report their earnings on Wednesday.

Punjab & Sind Bank Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., IDFC Ltd., Swan Energy Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., Great Eastern Shipping Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd., Amara Raja Energy Ltd., Poly Medicure ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., Data Patterns Ltd., DB Realty Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., NIIT Learning Ltd., Heidelberb Cement Ltd., Paisalo Digital Ltd., Lux Industries Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Automotive Axles Ltd., Fino Payments Bank Ltd, will also report their earnings for the December quarter on Wednesday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednedsay: