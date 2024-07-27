Sumitomo Chemical Q1 Results: Profit Doubles, Beats Estimates

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.'s net profit doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The chemical manufacturer's profit rose 104.8% year-on-year to Rs 127 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This compares with Rs 62 crore in the same period last year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 118 crore for the quarter.