Sumitomo Chemical Q1 Results: Profit Doubles, Beats Estimates
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.'s net profit doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.
The chemical manufacturer's profit rose 104.8% year-on-year to Rs 127 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. This compares with Rs 62 crore in the same period last year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 118 crore for the quarter.
Sumitomo Chemical India Q1 FY25 Result Highlight (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.8% at Rs 839 crore versus Rs 724 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 834 crore).
Ebitda up 99.7% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 152 crore).
Margin at 19.2% vs 11.1%.
Shares of the company closed 1.15% higher at Rs 503.70 apiece, as compared with a 1.76% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50