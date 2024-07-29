Strides Pharma Q1 Results: Reports Profit, Revenue Up 17%
Strides Pharma Science Ltd. reported a net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
The company reported a bottom-line of Rs 68 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with a loss of Rs 9 crore that was reported in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification.
The company's revenue grew 17% year-on-year to Rs 1,088 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, rose 30% on a yearly basis to Rs 217 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 19.9% from 17.9% in the previous quarter.
"The company has increased its focus on digitisation, automation, and ESG for better compliance and business outcomes," said Arun Kumar, founder and executive chairperson; and Badree Komandur, managing director and group CEO.
"The company achieved critical thresholds of 20% Ebitda margin, Rs 683 million of reported PAT and 2.3 times debt ratio. We are confident of sustaining the momentum with continuous improvement in the quality of business," they said.
The scrip closed 0.5% higher at Rs 1,026.7 apiece, as compared with a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.