Strides Pharma Q1 Results: Reports Profit, Revenue Up 17%

"The company has increased its focus on digitisation, automation, and ESG for better compliance and business outcomes," said Arun Kumar, founder and executive chairperson; and Badree Komandur, managing director and group CEO.

"The company achieved critical thresholds of 20% Ebitda margin, Rs 683 million of reported PAT and 2.3 times debt ratio. We are confident of sustaining the momentum with continuous improvement in the quality of business," they said.

The scrip closed 0.5% higher at Rs 1,026.7 apiece, as compared with a 0.01% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.