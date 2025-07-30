Sterlite Technologies Targets 18–20% Ebitda Margin In FY26, Led By Enhanced Capacity Utilisation

Optical fibre and connectivity solutions provider Sterlite Technologies is hopeful of achieving an Ebitda margin of 18% to 20% in FY26, backed by higher capacity utilisation. The company expects an improvement in its cable manufacturing capacity utilisation, according to its Managing Director, Ankit Agarwal.

He expressed confidence in raising the company's factory utilisation from its current 45-50% to over 70% by the third or fourth quarter of the current financial year.

“If you look at our numbers, from two to three years ago, when we have broadly run our factories at 70% utilisation, we moved towards that 18-20% Ebitda margin from currently around 13-14%,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

“We want to take this from about 45-50% utilisation towards 70% plus utilisation. Probably towards quarter three, quarter four this year,” he added.

Sterlite Technologies is also working towards enhancing its connectivity solutions, aiming to increase its attach rate (the proportion of connectivity products sold alongside cables) from 20-22% to higher levels.