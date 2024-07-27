NDTV ProfitEarningsStar Housing Finance Q1 Result: Revenue Up 70%
ADVERTISEMENT

Star Housing Finance Q1 Result: Revenue Up 70%

Profit after tax rose by 94% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter, against Rs 1.55 crore in the year-ago period.

27 Jul 2024, 05:53 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@towfiqu999999?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Towfiqu barbhuiya</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/man-in-purple-suit-jacket-using-laptop-computer-05XcCfTOzN4?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Semi-urban and rural-focused home finance company Star Housing Finance Ltd. has reported a 70% jump in its revenue for the April-June quarter on strong growth in interest income and commission fee.

Total revenue rose by 70% to Rs 20.96 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 12.29 crore in the year-ago period, the BSE-listed company said in a release. Interest income rose to Rs 18.08 crore in the first quarter of FY25, against Rs 11.20 crore in April-June 2023-24.

Assets under management soared by 73.55% to Rs 471.41 crore in the June quarter over the year-ago period. Disbursements were at Rs 61.23 crore in the quarter under review.

Profit after tax rose by 94% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter, against Rs 1.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT