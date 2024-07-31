Star Health Q1 Results: Profit Up 11%, Gross Written Premium Rises 18%

Standalone health insurance provider Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. reported an 18% increase in its Gross Written Premium for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching Rs 3,476 crore. This compares to Rs 2,949 crore reported over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.

The company's investment assets also saw a 19% year-on-year growth, totaling Rs 15,802 crore. Additionally, it earned an investment income of Rs 295 crore.

The profit after tax for the April-June quarter was at Rs 319 crore, up by 11% year-on-year.