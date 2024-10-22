SRF Q2 Results: Profit Falls 33%, Misses Estimates

The board has approved a project to establish production facilities for fourth generation refrigerants, which have a notably lower Global Warming Potential and carbon footprint, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore. The project is anticipated to be completed in about 30 months.

The board has also approved a project to establish a manufacturing facility for the BOPP-BOPE film line in Indore, India. This project provides the company with an opportunity to expand current substrate, BOPP, and venture into a new substrate, BOPE. Additionally, it aligns with its sustainability agenda, as polyolefin substrates like BOPP/BOPE are considered more sustainable due to their mono-family advantage and ease of recyclability. The projected cost for this project is Rs 445 crore, and it is expected to be operational in approximately 25 months.