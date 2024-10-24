SRF Gets Earnings, Target Price Downgrades From Analysts After Weak Q2

Jefferies' report said that company has withdrew revenue and margin guidance for specialty chemicals for current fiscal in a deviation from normal practice indicating clouded visibility of a recovery in second half that it is still hopeful of. The brokerage has cut its current and next financial year's profit estimates by 20% and 15% respectively, while maintaining its 'underperform' rating and a lower target price of Rs 1,970.

The new target price implies 12.4% downside as it noted risk reward is unfavorable.