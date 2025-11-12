SpiceJet Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens, Revenue Declines 13%

SpiceJet Ltd.'s net loss for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 widened to Rs 621 crore, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The airline had reported a loss of Rs 458.26 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter under review went down 13.4% to Rs 792 crore from Rs 915 crore.

Both Ebitda and Ebitdar losses widened 15.7% and 70.5%. Ebitda loss was seen at 435 crore, compared to 376 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal while Ebitdar loss stood at Rs 416 crore compared to Rs 244 crore in the same period last year.

The company said in its press release that its performance for Q2 was largely impacted by historically weak demand, grounded fleet carrying cost & rupee depreciation.

The press release added that the airline is on track to double operational fleet and triple ASKM in winter schedule and expects strong operational momentum and positive financial performance in the coming quarters.