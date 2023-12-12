SpiceJet Q2 Results: Loss Narrows To Rs 449 Crore, Revenue Falls

“The July-September quarter has historically been a challenging period for the aviation industry. This year, the challenges were further compounded by elevated fuel prices, impacting operational costs," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director at SpiceJet, said in a statement.

The no-frills carrier also announced raising Rs 2,250 crore from 64 investors through preferential issue of shares and warrants.

The issue price of Rs 50 per share came at an over 13% discount to Tuesday's close price.

Shares of the airline closed 4.2% lower at Rs 58.04 per share, compared to a 0.54% fall in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.