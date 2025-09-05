SpiceJet Flies Into Red; Posts Rs 238-Crore Loss In Q1 Mainly On Higher Costs

Flying into the red, SpiceJet on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore for the three months ended June, saying expenses related to grounded aircraft and subdued leisure travel demand impacted the financials.

The budget carrier, which had been facing multiple headwinds, raked in a total income of Rs 1,190.56 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The same stood at Rs 2,067.21 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.