Somany Ceramics CEO Expects 'High Single-Digit Growth' H2 On Improved Capacity Utilisation

Net profit of Somany Ceramics Ltd. fell 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 17 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024–25 against Rs 30 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margins shrank 180 bps YoY to 5.1% from 6.9% in the year-ago period.

The sharp decline in net profit, according to Somany, was triggered by the drop in the company’s capacity utilisation. “We've been able to maintain the same margins as the last quarter considering that the capacity utilisation is lower, which means that we have been able to do some good stuff around cost and also some value addition which we've done... Going forward, it's going to be a better H2 than the H1,” he said.