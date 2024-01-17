ADVERTISEMENT
Som Distilleries And Breweries Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 71%
Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd.'s net profit has risen in the quarter-ended December. Net profit increased 71% to Rs 17.99 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as against Rs 10.52 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.
Net profit increased 71% to Rs 17.99 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as against Rs 10.52 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.
Som Distilleries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 63.9% at Rs 266.35 crore vs Rs 148.56 crore.
Ebitda rises 87% to Rs 31.83 crore vs Rs 17.02 crore.
Margin up 49 bps at 11.95% vs 11.45%.
Net profit up 71% at Rs 17.99 crore vs Rs 10.52 crore.
Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries closed 2.43% higher at Rs 297.1 apiece after the results were announced, as compared with a 1.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
