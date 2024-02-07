Sobha Q3 Results: Profit Drops 53%, Misses Estimates

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd.'s net profit fell 52.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The real estate player's net profit declined to Rs 15.1 crore in the October-December period, as compared with Rs 31.8 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 44.6 crore for the quarter.

The company's revenue was down to Rs 684.9 crore, as against Rs 942.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.