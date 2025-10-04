Sobha Q2 Business Updates: Records Best-Ever H1 Sales Value, Surges 61%

Sobha Ltd. released its real estate operational update for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, showcasing its strongest-ever half-yearly performance.

The company achieved a total sales value of 3,981 crore for the first half of financial year 2026, or the first half of financial year 2026, representing a 30.4% growth over the period. This performance translated to a new sales area of 2.84 million square feet for the half-year period.