Sobha Q2 Business Updates: Records Best-Ever H1 Sales Value, Surges 61%
Sobha Ltd. released its real estate operational update for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, showcasing its strongest-ever half-yearly performance.
The company achieved a total sales value of 3,981 crore for the first half of financial year 2026, or the first half of financial year 2026, representing a 30.4% growth over the period. This performance translated to a new sales area of 2.84 million square feet for the half-year period.
Quarterly Highlights
For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, Sobha registered a total real estate sales value of 1,903 crore, marking a notable 61.4% growth compared to the same quarter in the previous year.
The new sales area for the quarter stood at 1.39 mn sft, with Sobha's share of the sales value being Rs 1,537 crore, or 80.8%. The average price realisation in the second quarter stood at Rs 13,648 per square foot.
Regional Data
The strong quarterly performance was primarily driven by the Bangalore region, which contributed 69.7% of the sales value at RS 1,326 crore, boosted by momentum at the SOBHA Town Park project. The NCR (Gurgaon and Greater Noida) region contributed Rs 310 crore, with major sales from SOBHA Aranya and SOBHA Aurum. Festive demand in the Kerala region also added Rs 185 crore to the quarterly sales value.
During the quarter, Sobha completed 1.18 mn sft of saleable area, delivering 591 homes across various projects, and launched one new project which is an extension of SOBHA Lifestyle, a boutique luxury villa project in North Bangalore.
The shares of Sobha Ltd., closed at Rs 1,474.80 apiece on the NSE. The decline of 2.65% compared to a 0.23% advanvce in the Nifty 50.