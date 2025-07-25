Sobha Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles

Sobha Ltd.'s net profit more than doubled to Rs 13.6 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.

The realty company had recorded a net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Revenue increased 33% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 851.9 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 57% year-on-year to Rs 23.8 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted 509 basis points to 2.8%.

Sobha had reported an 11% increase in sales bookings to a record Rs 2,078.8 crore in the first quarter as housing demand continues to be strong. Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 1,873.7 crore in the year-ago period.