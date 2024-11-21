Sky Gold MD Expects Ebitda Margin To Cross 5% In Next Four Quarters, PAT To Rise

Sky Gold's Managing Director Mangesh Chauhan believes that the company is well-poised to achieve a 5.75% Ebitda margin in the next three to four quarters, as a well-designed plan for future growth is in the works.

Chauhan told NDTV Profit that both Ebitda margin and PAT (profit after tax) levels will rise in the next three to four quarters.

“We are expecting to grow by 0.5% to 1% of our Ebitda margin in the coming 3–4 quarters and at PAT level also we will improve as we are going to gold metal loans slowly, which will reduce our interest or borrowing cost,” he said.

In the quarter ended Sept. 2024, the jewellery manufacturer had posted an Ebitda margin of 5% compared to 3.9% in last year's similar period.

The company’s Ebitda jumped 154% year-on-year to Rs 38.8 crore in Q2 against Rs 15.3 crore a year ago.

Net profit skyrocketed 405% to Rs 36.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 7.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s profit margin rose 300 basis points YoY at 4.8%.