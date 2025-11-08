SJVN Q2 Results: Check Board Meeting Date, Key Agenda, Earnings Call Details And More
SJVN quarterly results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 10 to consider and approve the Q2FY26 results.
SJVN Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 next week. It specialises in hydroelectric power generation and transmission. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the control of the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Here’s everything you need to know about SJVN’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
SJVN Q2 Results: Date And Meeting Agenda
In an exchange filing dated Nov. 3, SJVN said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 10, 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
The Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for raising funds through the securitisation of assets.
SJVN Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated employees from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12.
SJVN Q2 Results: Earnings Call
SJVN has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 to discuss the Q2FY26 results. The company will be represented by Bhupendra Gupta, MD and Sipan Garg, Director Finance.
SJVN Q1 Results
SJVN reported a 36.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 227.58 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 357.09 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 1.4% YoY to Rs 971.59 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 958.47 crore in Q1FY25.
SJVN Share Price History
Shares of SJVN have fallen 4.35% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased 5.75% and in the past six months, it has declined 5.15%. On a year-to-date basis, SJVN share price has dropped by 23.55%. Over the past year, it has come down by 23.96%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 124.50 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 9, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 80.54 apiece on March 3, 2025.
SJVN shares ended 1.37% lower at Rs 84.75 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.