SJVN Q2 Results: Check Board Meeting Date, Key Agenda, Earnings Call Details And More

Shares of SJVN have fallen 4.35% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased 5.75% and in the past six months, it has declined 5.15%. On a year-to-date basis, SJVN share price has dropped by 23.55%. Over the past year, it has come down by 23.96%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 124.50 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 9, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 80.54 apiece on March 3, 2025.

SJVN shares ended 1.37% lower at Rs 84.75 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.