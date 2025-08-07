Signature Global Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Fivefold
Revenue more than doubles to Rs 865.67 crore.
Signatureglobal (India) Ltd.'s net profit rose fivefold during the quarter ended June of current fiscal.
The real estate developer's bottom line surged to Rs 34.42 crore during the April-June period, against Rs 6.77 crore for the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Signature Global Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 116.1% to Rs 865.67 crore versus Rs 400.61 crore.
Net profit up 408% to Rs 34.42 crore versus Rs 6.77 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 33.18 crore versus loss of Rs 1.48 crore.
Margin at 3.8%.
The company has delivered a robust performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with its operational revenue doubling year-on-year, according to Chairperson Pradeep Aggarwal. "Our consistent financial and operational progress has further strengthened stakeholder confidence."
Shares of Signatureglobal closed 0.9% lower at Rs 1,107.9 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.09% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 22.48% in the last 12 months and 18.82% on a year-to-date basis.
All five analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 53.2%.