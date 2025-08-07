Signature Global Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Fivefold

Shares of Signatureglobal closed 0.9% lower at Rs 1,107.9 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.09% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 22.48% in the last 12 months and 18.82% on a year-to-date basis.

All five analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 53.2%.