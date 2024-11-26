Siemens Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 45%; Dividend Of Rs 12 Announced

Siemens Ltd. on posted a 45% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company's net profit in the fourth quarter—the company follows an October-September cycle—came in at Rs 831.2 crore, as compared to Rs 571.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The technology and infrastructure solutions provider's revenue increased by 11.3% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 6,461.1 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 34% year-on-year to Rs 938 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded by 240 basis points to 14.5% from 12.1% in the same period the previous year.

The jump in revenue comes on the back of 37% increase in new orders. The new orders in the September quarter stood at Rs 6,164 crore in comparison to Rs 4,498 crore received in the same period of the last fiscal.

"The strong orderbook was backed by healthy demand across all business segments while Digital Industries continued to experience normalization in demand," the company said in a press release.

However, the new orders received by the company in the 12-month period ended September 2024 fell 49% to Rs 23,564 crore, as compared to Rs 46,383-crore orders received from October 2022 to September 2023.