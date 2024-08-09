Siemens Q3 Results: Profit Up 27% To Rs 578 Crore

NDTV ProfitEarningsSiemens Q3 Results: Profit Up 27% To Rs 578 Crore
The technology and infrastructure solutions provider posted a profit of Rs 578 crore in the June quarter.

09 Aug 2024, 09:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Siemens website)

Siemens Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 27% in the third quarter of financial year 2024.

The technology and infrastructure solutions provider posted a profit of Rs 578 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 456 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The company follows an October–September period to report its quarterly results.

Siemens Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 7% to Rs 5,204 crore versus Rs 4,873 crore.

  • Ebitda up 22% to Rs 692 crore versus Rs 566 crore.

  • Margin at 13.3% versus 11.6%.

  • Net profit up 27% to Rs 578 crore versus Rs 456 crore.

Revenue from energy segment declined from Rs 1,518 crore to Rs 1,485 crore year-on-year. Income reported positive growth in smart infrastructure, mobility, digital industries and portfolio companies

Shares of Siemens closed 1.44% higher at Rs 6,882.85 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 1% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

