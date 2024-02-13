Siemens Q3 Results: Profit Surges 9%, But Misses Estimates

Siemens Ltd.'s net profit jumped 9.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, though it missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose to Rs 505.5 crore in the October-December period as against Rs 462.7 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had forecast it at Rs 529.5 crore.

Revenue increased 20.2% to Rs 4,825.2 crore, though it missed estimates of Rs 5,071.2 crore. Cost of materials consumed 35.5% at Rs 1,077.5 crore, in comparison with Rs 795 crore in the previous year.