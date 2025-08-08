Siemens Q3 Results: Profit Declines 27% Due To Lower Other Income

Siemens Ltd. reported a 27% decline in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June at Rs 422.9 crore due to lower other income in comparison to a profit of Rs 577.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 15.5% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 4,346.8 crore, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 521.4 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 12%. The company follows an October-September financial year.