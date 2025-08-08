Siemens Q3 Results: Profit Declines 27% Due To Lower Other Income
The Ebitda margin contracted to 12% versus 12.9% in the year-ago period.
Siemens Ltd. reported a 27% decline in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June at Rs 422.9 crore due to lower other income in comparison to a profit of Rs 577.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue increased 15.5% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 4,346.8 crore, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 521.4 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 12%. The company follows an October-September financial year.
Siemens Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.5% to Rs 4,346.8 crore versus Rs 3,762.6 crore.
Net profit down 27% to Rs 422.9 crore versus Rs 577.70 crore.
Ebitda up 7% to Rs 521.4 crore versus Rs 485.3 crore.
Margin at 12% versus 12.9%.
The company said new orders in the quarter rose 13% to Rs 5,680 crore in comparison to Rs 5,027 crore in the same quarter in fiscal 2024. It also added that its order backlog has risen 8% to Rs 42,845 crore.
The quarterly earnings were shared after the market hours. The stock settled 2.73% lower at Rs 3,031.80 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty. Siemens' shares have fallen 55.21% in the last 12 months and 53.61% year-to-date.
Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and as many suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3,360.80 implies an upside of 10.9%.